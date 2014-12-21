London police simulate Thames boat hijacking in counter-terror exercise
LONDON London police simulated a hijacking of a tourist boat on the River Thames on Sunday as part of training for a possible terror attack.
LONDON Britain on Sunday lifted restrictions on the movement of poultry in a six-mile (9.7-km) zone around a duck farm in northern England where the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu strain was found last month.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said in a statement that all restrictions, including those covering the storage, transport and sourcing of meat products, had been lifted.
"Our robust and thorough approach to tackling this outbreak means we are able to lift these restrictions at the earliest possible point allowed by EU (European Union) law," Britain's Chief Veterinary Officer Nigel Gibbens said.
The outbreak on the farm in east Yorkshire, Britain's first since 2008, posed minimal risk to humans, the department said.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON London police simulated a hijacking of a tourist boat on the River Thames on Sunday as part of training for a possible terror attack.
ABERDEEN, Scotland Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon knuckled down on her plan to hold a referendum on independence from the UK on Saturday, saying Brexit negotiations are destined to fail if Prime Minister Theresa May showed the same attitude to European partners as she had to Scotland.
LONDON Allegations from the United States that British spy agency GCHQ snooped on Donald Trump during his election campaign are "arrant nonsense", the deputy head of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) said in an interview on Saturday.