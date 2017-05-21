BEIJING China will shutter poultry markets in a district of southwestern Sichuan province after a man fell ill with the H7N9 bird flu, state-owned China News Service reported on Sunday.

The 44-year-old man sold live poultry at a farmers' market, China News reported, citing officials in Zigong city.

Poultry markets in Zigong's Ziliujing district will be closed starting from midnight on Monday, the report said.

Cases of bird flu have been unusually high for China since last year, with three times more fatalities from H7N9 in the first four months of the year than in all of 2016, although deaths fell in April for the third consecutive month.

