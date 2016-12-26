Belgium holds seven in hunt for returning Syria militants
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.
PARIS Greece has reported a case of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus in a wild bird, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing official information from Greece.
The virus was found in a wild swan in the Evros river delta in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, the Greek Ministry of Rural Development and Food said on a report posted on the OIE website.
Several countries in Europe and the Middle East have found cases of highly contagious bird flu in the past few weeks. Outbreaks in Asia have led to large-scale culling of poultry in South Korea, China and Japan.
The H5N8 virus has not been found in humans and cannot be transmitted through food.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.
PARIS French presidential election frontrunner Francois Fillon said on Wednesday that he was outraged at a press report that his wife had been paid for work she did not do, describing it as proof of a "stinkbomb" campaign against him.
SEOUL The woman at the centre of a corruption scandal gripping South Korea angrily protested her innocence on Wednesday, shouting that she had been made to confess as she was forcibly summoned for questioning.