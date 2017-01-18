May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
PARIS Greece reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus among laying hens on a farm in the southern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday, citing a report from the Greek farm ministry.
The country had already reported a case of H5N8 in a swan in December but this would be the first outbreak on a farm.
Some 28,000 hens died of the virus, the report said.
The H5N8 Bird flu virus has spread among European countries in recent months with more than 20 countries hit so far, according to the OIE.
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.
BERLIN The leader of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) Sigmar Gabriel will put forward former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in the September election, said a party source on Tuesday.