'You can still stop Brexit,' EU lawmakers to tell Britons
BRUSSELS European Union lawmakers want to tell Britons they can change their minds and stay in the EU after Prime Minister Theresa May triggers a two-year Brexit countdown on Wednesday.
LONDON Britain confirmed a case of avian flu at a poultry farm in northern England on Monday, three days after flagging a suspected case there, but said there was little risk to public health or food safety.
The strain found, H7N7, posed a "very low" risk to public health, Britain's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said in its statement.
Officials have imposed a 10 km (6 mile) control zone around the farm and the culling of birds there was continuing.
"We have a strong track record of controlling and eliminating previous outbreaks of avian flu in the UK," Defra said.
Britain had an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu at a duck farm in northern England last November, the first since 2008. Restrictions on the movement of poultry in the surrounding area were lifted a month later.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)
BRUSSELS European Union lawmakers want to tell Britons they can change their minds and stay in the EU after Prime Minister Theresa May triggers a two-year Brexit countdown on Wednesday.
LONDON After Britain leaves the European Union, immigration should rise and fall depending on the needs of the economy, Brexit Secretary David Davis said, the BBC reported.