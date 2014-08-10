North Korean missile launch fails - U.S. military says
SEOUL The U.S. military detected a failed North Korean missile launch attempt, with a missile exploding within seconds of its launch, a U.S. military spokesman said.
TORONTO A patient being treated in a Toronto-area hospital in a suspected Ebola case has tested negative for the virus, Ontario's health ministry said on Sunday.
The patient had recently travelled to Canada from Nigeria, where a state of emergency has been declared over the Ebola outbreak in West Africa. The patient was put in isolation after showing flu-like symptoms and fever.
"I can now confirm a recent case that underwent testing at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg was found to test negative for Ebola virus disease," Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins said in a statement.
(Reporting by Amran Abocar; Editing by Larry King)
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday.