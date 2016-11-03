LONDON Cancer drugmakers are cutting prices to ensure their medicines are used routinely on Britain's National Health Service, following the overhaul of a cancer drug funding scheme, with Japan's Eisai (4523.T) the latest to win approval.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said on Thursday its draft guidance now recommended the company's breast cancer drug Halaven. The move follows an undisclosed price reduction and updated clinical trial data.

The treatment, also known as eribulin, is the first new breast cancer medicine to be recommended by NICE in nearly a decade.

NICE is reappraising all the drugs covered by the Cancer Drugs Fund and requiring that they meet tough cost-effectiveness targets.

Other products to have been approved in recent months by NICE following price discounts include Pfizer's (PFE.N) drugs Xalkori and Bosulif, for lung cancer and leukaemia, and Eli Lilly's (LLY.N) Alimta for lung cancer.

($1 = 0.8140 pounds)

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)