DAKAR A man being treated for the Ebola virus in Texas travelled from Liberia to the United States via Brussels, the Liberian information ministry said on Wednesday.

The West African country's government said earlier that the man, who is now in serious condition in an isolation ward, had not shown any signs of fever or symptoms of the disease when he left Liberia on Sept. 19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that the patient sought treatment six days after arriving in Texas on Sept. 20, and was admitted to an isolation room two days later.

