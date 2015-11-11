SAO PAULO Brazil was testing a 46-year-old man coming from Guinea for Ebola after preventively shutting down a public health unit where he first got medical attention, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The man, whose name officials declined to provide, arrived in Brazil on Nov. 6 and developed high fever with muscle pains and headaches two days later, the ministry said in a statement.

Guinea is one of three impoverished West African countries, along with Liberia and Sierra Leone, that have suffered with the most deadly outbreak of the Ebola virus in recent years.

The man sought medical help at an emergency room in Belo Horizonte, the capital of Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais, the ministry said. That unit is no longer taking patients, it added.

The man was then quarantined and will be flown in a military plane on Wednesday to Rio de Janeiro, where the government has set up a lab to test blood samples for Ebola according to international security protocols.

Medical workers and other patients who had contact with the man are being monitored by health officials, according to the ministry's statement.

(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Andrew Hay)