LONDON Two British military healthcare workers who were flown home after their possible exposure to the Ebola virus have been discharged from hospital, government agency Public Health England said on Thursday.

The Royal Free Hospital in London admitted the two workers on Jan. 31 and Feb. 2 after they had received needle injuries in two separate incidents in Sierra Leone, where they were helping to combat the Ebola epidemic.

Public Health England said neither had shown any symptoms of the virus.

"The individuals will receive ongoing monitoring and support while residing in appropriate private accommodation close to the Royal Free. The risk to the public from Ebola remains very low," the agency said in a statement.

The worst Ebola epidemic in history broke out in late 2013 in West Africa, where it has killed close to 10,000 people. The spread of the virus began to slow late last year, but the World Heath Organization warned against complacency this week after a recent spike in new cases.

(Reporting by Sam Wilkin; editing by Stephen Addison)