A breach of care protocol caused a healthcare worker in Texas looking after a patient sick with Ebola to contract the disease, a top U.S. medical official said on Sunday.

"We're deeply concerned about this new development," the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Thomas Frieden, said in an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday.

"I think the fact that we don't know of a breach in protocol is concerning because clearly there was a breach in protocol. We have the ability to prevent the spread of Ebola by caring safely for patients," Frieden told CBS.

The Texas health department reported earlier on Sunday that an unidentified health worker at a Dallas hospital had tested positive for Ebola. The worker had been involved in care for a Liberian who was treated at the hospital for Ebola and who died this week.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Frances Kerry)