Japan PM to visit Russia for summit with Putin next month
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Russia in late April for a summit with President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.
FREETOWN A Cuban doctor who caught Ebola while treating patients in Sierra Leone left the country on Thursday afternoon in an aircraft bound for Switzerland, a Reuters witness said.
The doctor Felix Baez, 43, is the first known Cuban to have contracted the disease which has killed at least 5,450 people in West Africa since March in the worst outbreak on record.
Baez, a father of two children, was due to arrive in Geneva for medical treatment later on Thursday.
A Cuban health official said on Wednesday he was in stable condition. It was not immediately clear how he came to catch the hemorrhagic fever which is spread via bodily fluids such as blood, sweat and vomit.
MOSUL, Iraq Mohammed Ali and his family, carrying all their worldly possessions in a few bags, had been on the road for 18 hours since fleeing their home in an Islamic State-held area of Mosul.
BRUSSELS "Europe is our common future," European Union leaders will declare in Rome on Saturday, in a grand statement of ambition that they hope can help hold the EU together following the shock loss of major power Britain.