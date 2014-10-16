COPENHAGEN A medical worker is being tested in Denmark for the Ebola virus that has killed almost 4,500 people in an outbreak in West Africa, health officials said on Thursday. ID:nL6N0SA5CE]

The Danish branch of medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said in a statement the test was being carried out on one of its employees who had returned from West Africa and felt a "slight rise" in temperature.

A spokesperson for Hvidovre Hospital on the outskirts of Copenhagen said a test was being carried out but could not give further details.

"A blood sample from the patient will be analysed by the Statens Serum Institute and a result is expected later today," the Health and Medicines Authority said.

A Spanish nurse became the first person to contract the disease outside West Africa earlier this month after treating Ebola patients.

