MILAN European countries are assessing what resources they have to help fight Ebola and are planning a coordinated response to the worst outbreak of the virus in history, Italy's health minister Beatrice Lorenzin said on the sidelines of a meeting on Monday.

The European Union has pledged 140 million euros (£110.1 million) to reinforce the fight against Ebola in West Africa, where the haemorrhagic fever has killed at least 2,793 people in five countries, according to the World Health Organisation.

"Only four or five countries in Europe are equipped. We will work together to coordinate the aid effort," she said as EU health ministers met in Milan.

Lorenzin said no definitive decisions about how to proceed would be made on Monday, but Europe would formulate a plan of action to present at a forthcoming meeting in Washington.

There have been no cases of Ebola in Italy, but EU citizens who contracted the disease in West Africa have been repatriated to Britain, France and Spain.

