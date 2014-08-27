China's Xi pushes advanced technology for military
BEIJING China's military needs to promote technological innovation as the "key" to its upgrading and modernisation, President Xi Jinping told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.
PARIS The French government on Wednesday recommended its nationals avoid Sierra Leone and Liberia due to the risk associated with the Ebola virus and asked Air France-KLM to suspend flights to the Sierra Leone capital, Freetown.
The government said its decision was aimed at those people whose presence was not absolutely necessary, and was driven by "developments in the epidemic and the state of the health systems" in those two West African countries.
It said flights to Nigeria and Guinea need not be suspended.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday it had shut a laboratory in Sierra Leone and withdrawn staff from there after a health worker there was infected.
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; writing by Andrew Callus; editing by Mark John)
BEIJING China's military needs to promote technological innovation as the "key" to its upgrading and modernisation, President Xi Jinping told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.
WASHINGTON Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyse the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.
BUENOS AIRES Two people were killed and a dozen were injured on Saturday night when spectators rushed to the stage at an over-packed outdoor rock concert in eastern Argentina.