PARIS French authorities sealed off a building near Paris on concerns about Ebola on Thursday after four people inside fell ill with headaches and fever, but a local official said later it was a false alarm.

"The suspicion (of Ebola) is lifted," said the official in the town of Cergy Pontoise, northwest of Paris.

Police and interior ministry sources had said earlier the social services building was sealed off with 60 people inside after the four people, who arrived in France from Guinea in early October, fell ill. France has not reported any cases of the Ebola virus.

(Reporting By Nicolas Bertin; Writing by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)