PARIS A nurse suspected of having caught the Ebola virus through contact with an infected humanitarian worker was admitted to a French hospital on Thursday, French media said.

The woman, suffering froma high fever, was transferred under high security from her home in the Hauts de Seine region of greater Paris to the Begin de Saint-Mande military hospital outside the capital, Le Parisien daily said.

The woman had been in regular contact with a French volunteer nurse working with humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders (Medecins sans Frontieres) who contracted Ebola in Liberia and was repatriated to France last month.

That nurse, the first French national to be infected with the disease, received an experimental treatment for the virus and subsequently recovered.

The Health Ministry could not be reached to confirm the report. The ministry said last week it would not comment on suspected Ebola cases until after tests were performed.

BFM-TV said the nurse with the suspected case of Ebola had been quarantined but tests had yet to be carried out.

