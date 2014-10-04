BERLIN An employee of the World Health Organisation (WHO) who was being treated for Ebola in a hospital in the German city of Hamburg has been released, the hospital said in a statement on Saturday.

The Senegalese epidemiologist, who was flown to Hamburg in late August after contracting the disease in Sierra Leone, left on Friday after being successfully treated, the hospital said.

"He's doing well and he hasn't been contagious for many days now. We're delighted that he can now return to his home country," the statement said.

The worst outbreak on record of Ebola, a contagious, haemorrhagic fever, has killed more than 3,400 people in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, according to the World Health Organisation.

