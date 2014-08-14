WASHINGTON The United States said on Thursday it had ordered family members at the U.S. Embassy in Freetown, Sierra Leone to depart because of limitations on regular medical care as a result of the Ebola outbreak.

"The Embassy recommended this step out of an abundance of caution, following the determination by the Department’s Medical Office that there is a lack of options for routine health care services at major medical facilities due to the Ebola outbreak," the State Department said in a statement.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Susan Heavey)