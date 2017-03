A man has his temperature taken using an infrared digital laser thermometer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner (R) and ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski step out of a disinfection chamber after cleaning their protective suits, at the quarantine station for patients with infectious diseases at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

DAKAR Liberia will receive enough of an experimental Ebola drug to treat just two infected Liberian doctors, Information Minister Lewis Brown said, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its export.

Brown said Liberia's Health Ministry had contacted the U.S. manufacturer of ZMapp, Mapp Biopharmaceutical, and asked the FDA to quickly approve its export.

The doctors had consented in writing to the treatment, the minister said.

