King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia - agency
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
NEW YORK A New York City hospital is testing a patient who travelled to a West African nation where Ebola has been reported, local media reported on Monday.
Mount Sinai Hospital on Manhattan's Upper East Side said the male patient, who had a high fever and gastrointestinal symptoms, had been placed in strict isolation and was being screened to determine the cause of his symptoms, according to reports.
BEIRUT Rebel fighters and their families began leaving their last bastion in the Syrian city of Homs on Saturday, state media and a Reuters witness said, under an evacuation deal with the government that is expected to be the largest of its kind.
MOSCOW In a former czar's palace in Moscow, models display a fashion collection designed by the 18-year-old daughter of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's mainly Muslim region of Chechnya.