King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia - agency
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
LAGOS Lagos recorded its second case of Ebola on Monday in a doctor who treated U.S. victim Patrick Sawyer, Nigeria's health minister said.
Sawyer died in Lagos last month after arriving there by plane from Liberia.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Louise Ireland)
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
BEIRUT Rebel fighters and their families began leaving their last bastion in the Syrian city of Homs on Saturday, state media and a Reuters witness said, under an evacuation deal with the government that is expected to be the largest of its kind.
MOSCOW In a former czar's palace in Moscow, models display a fashion collection designed by the 18-year-old daughter of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's mainly Muslim region of Chechnya.