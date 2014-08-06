ABUJA A Nigerian nurse infected with the Ebola virus has died, the second confirmed fatality from the disease in Africa's most populous nation and leading oil producer, the country's health minister said on Wednesday.

The nurse, the first native Nigerian to die from the disease, had been involved in the treatment of Patrick Sawyer, a Liberia and U.S. citizen who died of Ebola in Lagos last month shortly after arriving at the airport.

Nigerian Health Minister Onyebuchi Chukwu told reporters five other cases were being treated at an isolation ward in Lagos.

