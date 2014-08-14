WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama spoke about the Ebola virus outbreak with the presidents of Liberia and Sierra Leone on Thursday, the White House said.

Obama held separate calls with Liberia's Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Sierra Leone's Ernest Bai Koroma about the epidemic, which has killed more than 1,000 people, mostly in those two countries and Guinea.

