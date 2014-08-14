North Korea's Kim 'acting very, very badly'- Trump
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he was "acting very, very badly."
WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama spoke about the Ebola virus outbreak with the presidents of Liberia and Sierra Leone on Thursday, the White House said.
Obama held separate calls with Liberia's Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Sierra Leone's Ernest Bai Koroma about the epidemic, which has killed more than 1,000 people, mostly in those two countries and Guinea.
BEIRUT/AMMAN Syrian rebels launched a major offensive on Sunday that brought them close to the heart of the Old City of Damascus, and government forces responded with intense bombardments of rebel-held areas.
TEGUCIGALPA A court found a Mexican man and two Hondurans guilty of plotting to assassinate Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who has extradited more than a dozen drug lords since taking office, a judicial spokesman and security officials said on Sunday.