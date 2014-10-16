MADRID The United States has asked the Madrid government for permission to use the U.S. military bases in Spain in its operation to combat the Ebola crisis in Africa, a Defence Ministry source said on Thursday.

"The U.S. authorities have indeed asked Spain to use their bases in the country as a transit point for logistics and engineers building up field hospitals in Liberia and Sierra Leone," the source told Reuters.

Madrid was set to agree to the request to use the bases at Rota near Cadiz and at Moron de la Frontera near Seville in southern Spain.

"None of the planes will transport patients or people suspected to have contracted Ebola, or who have been in contact with infected people," he said. "Spain will have a right to inspect the planes and passengers."

The United States is deploying up to 4,000 troops to West Africa to help contain the worst outbreak of the disease on record.

A decision is due to be announced on Friday when Spanish Defence Minister Pedro Morenes meets U.S. Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel in Washington.

About 4,500 people have died in the outbreak, nearly all of them in West Africa. Spain was thrust into the forefront of the crisis when a Spanish nurse in Madrid became the first person to contract the disease outside West Africa.

(This story corrects list of U.S. military bases in Spain)

