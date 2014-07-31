CHICAGO The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday issued a travel advisory against non-essential travel to Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in an effort to curb the spread of the ebola outbreak in West Africa that has so far claimed more than 700 lives.

Dr Thomas Frieden, director of the CDC, said his agency is stepping up its response to the outbreak and will send an additional 50 health experts to assist with efforts to control the outbreak.

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by James Dalgleish)