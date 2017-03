Martin Salia, a Sierra Leonean doctor sick with Ebola, is pictured in this handout photo taken February 2013 and provided by the United Brethren (UB). REUTERS/Jeff Bleijerveld, director of Global Ministries/UBCentral.org/Handout

OMAHA Neb. A Sierra Leone surgeon who is critically ill with Ebola arrived by plane in the United States on Saturday and was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, the hospital said.

Dr. Martin Salia, 44, a permanent U.S. resident who caught Ebola working as a surgeon in a Freetown hospital, arrived on a Phoenix Air flight from West Africa to Omaha at 2:45 p.m. local time (20:45 GMT) on Saturday and transferred into a waiting ambulance.

