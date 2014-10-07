DALLAS Prominent civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson on Tuesday met the family of the man infected with Ebola and fighting for his life at a Dallas hospital, as health officials keep close tabs on those who came in contact with the patient

The first patient diagnosed with Ebola on U.S. soil, Liberian national Thomas Eric Duncan, has been in critical condition since Saturday and is receiving experimental medication.

"Praying with Thomas Eric Duncan's mother, sister and nephews," Jackson said in his Twitter feed as he posted a photo of him with family members, their heads bent in prayer. Jackson also met with Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and is scheduled to meet religious leaders.

Texas state health officials said they are monitoring 10 people who had close contact with Duncan and 38 others who came into contact with that group to see if anyone had developed signs of infection. So far, no one has shown any symptoms, health officials said.

Officials have said this is a critical week to see if any of those exposed in Dallas develop signs of the virus that has killed more than 3,400 people since an outbreak in West Africa began in March, out of nearly 7,500 confirmed, probable and suspected cases.

"We need to be prepared in Dallas for what could happen," Dr. David Lakey, the commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, told a news conference on Monday.

President Barack Obama said on Monday the government would develop expanded screening of airline passengers for Ebola, both in the West African countries hit by the disease and the United States.

Concern about the virus is also high in Europe, where the first case of Ebola being contracted outside of West Africa was reported on Monday. Spanish health officials said a nurse who treated a priest repatriated to Madrid with Ebola last month, and who died of the disease, had also been infected.

(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Additional reporting by Marice Richter in Dallas and Jim Forsyth in San Antonio)