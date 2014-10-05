A Nebraska hospital is preparing for the expected arrival of an Ebola patient who contracted the disease in Liberia, a spokesman said on Sunday.

Nebraska Medical Center spokesman Taylor Wilson would only identify the patient as a male U.S. citizen expected to arrive on Monday.

But the father of Ashoka Mukpo, a freelance NBC cameraman who contracted Ebola in Liberia, told Reuters on Friday that his son was going to Nebraska for treatment.

The Nebraska hospital last month treated and released Dr. Rick Sacra, an American missionary who also contracted Ebola in Liberia.

Sacra was admitted to a Massachusetts hospital on Saturday for a likely respiratory infection that is not believed to be a recurrence of the disease, hospital officials there said.

The Ebola outbreak has killed at least 3,300 people in West Africa.

