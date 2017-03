New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (L) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attend a news conference in Bellevue Hospital in New York October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday the state wanted to encourage health workers to go to West Africa to treat Ebola patients, responding to concerns that new state rules on mandatory quarantines would keep doctors and nurses away from the stricken region.

"This is a war on a virus in West Africa," Cuomo said in a joint press conference with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. "We are trying to balance aid to West Africa and protection and the public health of New Yorkers."

