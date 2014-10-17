AUSTIN Texas Texas Governor Rick Perry said on Friday health officials are actively monitoring eight people who had close contact with an Ebola-infected nurse who flew to Ohio and back for a weekend trip to plan a wedding.

The eight passengers being actively monitored were in close proximity, within three feet (one metre), of Amber Joy Vinson, 29, on a flight to Dallas from Cleveland on Monday, and other Texans on the flight have been asked to self-monitor, Perry told a news conference at the state capitol.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Writing by David Bailey and Mohammad Zargham)