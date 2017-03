WASHINGTON Four people quarantined in a Texas Ebola case will be moved soon to another location, the Dallas County fire marshal said on Friday.

The four were ordered to say inside their apartment in Dallas after coming into contact with a Liberian diagnosed with the hemorrhagic fever in Texas this week.

Dallas County Fire Marshal Robert De Los Santos told reporters the four would now be moved a new location.

