WASHINGTON U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said on Thursday that he would like to expand screenings for the Ebola virus to airports outside the United States.

"My goal is that we create internationally as many different checkpoints as possible for travellers to go through the system," said Johnson, speaking at Washington think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The Department announced on Wednesday that it would begin screening travellers arriving in five U.S. airports from three West African countries with high rates of Ebola.

Johnson said most travellers entering the United States from the affected countries connect through other airports, often those in Europe.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)