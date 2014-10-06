WASHINGTON The Obama administration is not considering a ban on travelers from countries most affected by the deadly Ebola virus outbreak but is reviewing possible additional passenger screening measures, the White House said on Monday.

"A travel ban is not something that we're currently considering," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing. "We feel good about the measures that are already in place."

But Earnest, speaking shortly before President Barack Obama was expected to receive an update on the outbreak centered in West Africa, added that the administration is not ruling out changes to screening procedures aimed at trying to identify potentially sick travelers.

"What we're looking to do is to review these screening measures," he said, adding that officials do not want to impede the transport systems critical to combating to deadly virus.

"We remain confident that we can keep those travel channels open and ensure the continued flow of supplies and personnel to the region, while at the same time putting in place screening measures ... on the ground in Africa, in transit, on the ground here in the United States that will ensure the safety of the traveling public and the American public," he said.

His comments come as an airline industry group said it will meet with health and safety officials on Monday to discuss the potential for additional screenings to identify travelers who may have been exposed to Ebola.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)