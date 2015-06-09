MIAMI Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) has seen a drop in bookings from Hong Kong to cities in South Korea, where cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) have recently increased, Chief Executive Ivan Chu said Tuesday.

Chu made the remarks on the sidelines of the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) annual meeting in Miami.

"At this stage, we don't expect the impact to be substantial," Chu said later in an email. "If MERS remains localized, and if governments (deal) with it effectively, then the impact is most likely to be short term and very limited."

On Tuesday, Hong Kong issued a "red alert" advisory against non-essential travel to South Korea, where eight new cases of MERS were reported. Ninety-five have been infected and seven have died there from the disease.

"The handling of information is not done very well," Chu said at the IATA conference, noting some consumer panic at reports on the disease. He said some passengers on the Hong Kong-based airline have switched their travel plans from South Korea to other countries such as Japan and Thailand.

The Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong has cancelled all tours to South Korea that were scheduled to set off between now and June 30, excluding cruises, with 10,000 to 12,000 travellers to be affected.

Other airlines have downplayed the business impact of MERS.

South Korea's Asiana Airlines Inc (020560.KS) said at the IATA conference that MERS has had no effect on its passenger traffic.

"It didn't impact traffic but is becoming a bigger issue," said Larisa Pak, assistant for international and regulatory affairs at Asiana.

She said the airline was taking steps, including cleaning aircraft, but declined to provide further specifics.

Its competitor Korean Air Lines Co Ltd (003490.KS) said Sunday that U.S. customers have expressed concern about the safety of the region, but U.S. ticket sales suggest demand is steady.

Some investors may have concerns that the travel industry could suffer because of the disease as it did in the SARS crisis in 2003.

South Korea has the second highest number of infections, after Saudi Arabia, according to data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

