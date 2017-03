A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) walks at Myeongdong shopping district in central Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) walks out from a clothing shop at Myeongdong shopping district in central Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tourists wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) look around Myeongdong shopping district in central Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A couple wearing masks to prevent contracting Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) looks at each other as they ride on an escalator in Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korea's Health Ministry reported on Friday four new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) bringing the total to 126, the world's largest outbreak outside Saudi Arabia.

Ten people who tested positive for the MERS virus have died although all had serious pre-existing ailments.

(Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park, editing by G Crosse)