South Korean President Park Geun-hye delivers a speech during a ceremony marking Korean Memorial Day at the National Cemetery in Seoul June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye will delay her visit to the United States to oversee the country's fight against Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, Yonhap news agency said on Wednesday, citing her office.

Park was to leave for the United States on Sunday and hold a summit meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Alex Richardson)