SEOUL South Korea's health ministry said on Wednesday a joint mission with the World Health Organization that is reviewing the country's response to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) has urged the government to re-open schools.

Nearly 2,500 schools have been closed over fear of a MERS outbreak. In all, 108 people have been infected in South Korea and nine have died.

"Strong consideration should be given to re-opening schools, as schools have not been linked to transmission of (the MERS virus) in the Republic of Korea or elsewhere," the mission said.

(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)