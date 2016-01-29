BRASILIA Brazil is losing the battle against the mosquito spreading the Zika virus, President Dilma Rousseff said on Friday, calling for a national effort to eradicate the insect.

"We do not have a vaccine for Zika yet. The only thing we can do is fight the mosquito," she told reporters during a visit to a command centre for the Zika crisis. The virus has been linked to thousands of cases of babies being born in Brazil with microcephaly - meaning they have abnormally small heads and brains that have not developed properly.

Rousseff called on Brazilians to eliminate still water in puddles and open storage tanks where the insect breeds. On Feb 13, more than 200,000 soldiers will join a nationwide effort to eliminate mosquito infestations.

