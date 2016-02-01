Palestinian fatally stabs British woman on Jerusalem train
JERUSALEM A Palestinian man fatally stabbed a British student on Jerusalem's transit network on Friday, Israeli police said.
CHICAGO The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday the World Health Organization's declaration of Zika as a global health emergency will focus new attention and resources on fighting the virus.
U.S. CDC Dr. Thomas Frieden said the declaration "calls the world to action" on Zika, a mosquito-borne virus that has been linked to thousands of cases of a birth defect in Brazil and is rapidly spreading in Latin America.
"CDC, along with the entire U.S. government, is actively involved in the world's Zika response and working 24/7 to learn more about the virus and protect health,” Frieden said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Chris Reese)
BEIRUT Thousands of Syrians were stuck in and around Aleppo on Saturday as a deal to evacuate people from two Shi'ite villages in return for Sunni rebels and their families leaving two besieged towns near Damascus halted, a war monitor and activists said.