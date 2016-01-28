WASHINGTON U.S. officials monitoring the Zika virus are most concerned about its potential impact on women who are pregnant or could become pregnant, the White House said on Thursday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest, speaking to reporters at a daily press briefing, added that the nation's response to the virus so far has been "consistent with the kind of threat that could be out there."

