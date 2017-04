Patricia Araujo, 23, who is seven months pregnant, stands in front of her stilt house, a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or 'Palafito', in Recife, Brazil, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

U.S. health officials said on Monday that a widespread vaccine to combat the Zika virus will likely not be available for years.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told reporters during a briefing at the White House that initial steps are under way but health officials believe it is "unlikely to have vaccine that's widely available for a few years."

(Reporting by Clarece Polke; Editing by Chris Reese)