LOS ANGELES Paul McCartney's ex-wife Heather Mills has been sued by a Los Angeles hairdresser who claims the former reality TV show contestant failed to pay as much as $80,000 (50,892 pounds) as she pursued stardom in Hollywood.

David Miramontes, who works under the name David Paul, claims in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday that he worked for Mills starting in 2005 and quit in 2008 after she repeatedly failed to pay him, saying she had no money until her divorce from the former Beatle was finalized.

Mills and McCartney ended their acrimonious marriage in 2008 and in December of that year, Mills began avoiding Miramontes. He prepared an invoice for $80,000, but it has yet to be paid. Miramontes charged as much as $5,000 per haircut for an out of office appointment, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks payment plus punitive damages, court costs and attorney fees. Neither Mills, who resides in Great Britain and in New York, nor a representative for her could be reached late Tuesday.

Mills and McCartney were married in 2002 in a lavish ceremony in Ireland, but four years later they separated, blaming intrusion into their private lives. In their bitter divorce settlement, Mills was awarded 24.3 million pounds ($38 million) by a judge.

The former model, 43, performed on TV's "Dancing With the Stars" in 2007 despite having had her left leg amputated below her knee following a 1993 traffic accident. She was voted off the series in its sixth week.

McCartney remarried earlier this month to American heiress Nancy Shevell at a London register office.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Zorianna Kit)