LONDON Assets managed by activist hedge funds have surged six-fold in the last 10 years to $120 billion, according to a study released on Tuesday, showing the rise in popularity of some of the most vocal investors.

Activist investors aim to make money by buying shares of companies and then pushing them to change their strategy. This can include raising their dividend, launching a share buyback, spinning off a division, or an outright sale of company.

Though a tiny part of the $3 trillion hedge fund industry with only about 165 such firms globally, their often vocal criticism of company managements attracts publicity and can improve the share price performance of their targets.

The study by the Alternative Investment Management Association found activist hedge funds on average hold a stock for about two years, compared with an equities market average globally of just three months.

They returned nearly 14 percent in three years to end of 2014, more than twice the gains in the HFRI Fund-Weighted Composite Index, the study showed

Some of the world's most famous activist investors include billionaire William Ackman of Pershing Square, Elliott Management, the hedge fund founded by Paul Singer, and Daniel Loeb's Third Point Management.

Activist hedge funds have also left a positive impact on listed companies with a 25 percent average improvement in their share price two years after the funds have sold out, the study said.

(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Mark Potter)