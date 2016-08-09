Exclusive: Deutsche poised to settle over Russian 'mirror trades' - sources
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank may settle investigations by British and U.S. authorities into so-called mirror trades by Russian clients as soon as Tuesday, sources told Reuters.
LONDON Leading European hedge fund Brevan Howard's main fund was down 1 percent in the year to the end of July, two sources said, handing back gains made after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
British billionaire Alan Howard's $16 billion (£12.32 billion) fund, the performance of which is closely held, had gained 1 percent on June 24, the day after the referendum, to take its year-to-date performance at that point to 0.45 percent.
Howard's main fund, which uses macroeconomic analysis to bet on a variety of securities, has struggled in recent years, losing 1.99 percent in 2015 to post its second consecutive year of losses.
PARIS French authorities will head to London next week for a roadshow to try to lure financial jobs to Paris which will show off the French capital's advantages versus Frankfurt as an alternative to Britain's financial centre.
ANKARA/PARIS A row over U.S. visa bans may further weaken Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's efforts to attract foreign investors to Iran, particularly if it slows the implementation of deals for Western aircraft, officials and analysts said.