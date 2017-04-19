Seven killed in Chinese kindergarten blast; 59 injured
BEIJING Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead.
LONDON Activist hedge fund Elliott Advisors said a strategic plan put forward by Dutch paintmaker Akzo Nobel (AKZO.AS) at an investor day on Wednesday was "incomplete" given the firm's lack of engagement with U.S. suitor PPG (PPG.N).
As part of the plan, Akzo fleshed out its alternative plan to separate its chemicals business and pay shareholders 1.6 billion euros in extra dividends this year.
Elliott, however, said while it was pleased to about the move to spin-out the chemicals unit, it noted "with concern" a "questionable" statement from a Akzo chairman Antony Burgmans that Akzo's plan would deliver more value than Elliott's.
Among the criticisms was that Akzo had yet to fully engage with PPG, and was therefore in not position to know what value could be created.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing bv Maiya Keidan)
LONDON Britain's annual Mansion House dinner, at which the country's finance minister and the governor of the Bank of England deliver high-profile speeches, has been cancelled on Thursday after a deadly fire at a London tower block, its organizers said.
LONDON, June 15 British retail sales fell more sharply than expected in May, data showed on Thursday, the latest sign of the growing hit to the economy from rising inflation since the Brexit vote.