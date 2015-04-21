LONDON Stephen Kirk, former partner at hedge fund manager Lansdowne Partners, has dropped a plan to launch his own independent company and will instead join forces with a $4 billion firm run by a former colleague, a letter to investors showed.

Kirk, 45, left Lansdowne last year and was in the process of setting up Campden Square Capital in London, aiming to launch with more than $200 million in one of the region's larger 2015 launches, sources told Reuters in March.

In a recent letter to potential investors in Campden, however, Kirk said that he would now launch his new fund as part of Pelham Capital, a hedge fund firm founded in 2007 by Ross Turner, a former colleague of Kirk's at Lansdowne.

(Editing by Simon Jessop)