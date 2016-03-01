BOSTON Hedge fund Luxor Capital Group, which suffered double-digit losses last year, has been placed on a so-called watch list by influential industry consultant Cliffwater, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Cliffwater, which advises on roughly $55 billion (£39.4 billion) in alternative assets invested in hedge funds, private equity and real estate funds, told the Rhode Island state pension fund that it has put Luxor on its watch list in the wake of heavy losses last year, according to minutes of the Rhode Island pension fund's Jan. 27 meeting, which were seen by Reuters.

The move means that Cliffwater is watching the fund extra closely now and may decide to recommend that the state pull its money from the $4 billion fund, something that could have a knock-on effect in the investment community.

