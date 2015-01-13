BOSTON Mason Capital lost 12 percent in 2014, posting a decline so steep that one of its top-tier pension fund clients has already terminated the hedge fund.

The state of Rhode Island asked the New York-based firm to return the $60 million (40 million pounds) it had been investing for its pension fund since 2012, spokesman Andrew Roos told Reuters.

An official for the firm declined to comment, but a source who requested anonimity because the hedge fund is private said returns were down 12 percent last year.

Rhode Island's decision in November to fire Mason Capital, which has not previously been reported, could create fresh problems for Mason Capital. While the state's investment is relatively small for the $9 billion fund, hedge fund managers do not like losing pension funds as clients because their departure could cast a shadow over a firm's overall attractiveness.

Mason Capital was hit hard in October when it lost 7 percent after a planned merger of pharmaceuticals companies Shire Plc (SHP.L) and AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N) failed.

The hedge fund sold Shire shares after the two companies called off their planned deal and failed to capture gains when the stock price rebounded later, one source said.

In November, when many hedge funds recovered, Mason was nearly flat, gaining just 0.03 percent as a number of energy stocks in its portfolio were hit by falling oil prices.

Ken Garschina cofounded Mason Capital in 2000 and grew it into an international powerhouse firm that caters mainly to institutional clients.

That month Rhode Island's Investment Commission, which usually holds public meetings, moved into a closed session and sealed the minutes of its deliberations.

2014 has been a tough year for many hedge funds with the average fund gaining only 3.57 percent, far less than the Standard & Poor's 500 13.6 percent gain.

For Rhode Island, Mason Capital was the pension fund's first pension fund investments but also one of its worst-performing global equity hedge bets according data for the last five years. The fund did boast a 22.8 percent return in 2013.

Shire has since agreed to buy U.S. group NPS Pharmaceuticals Inc NPSP.O for $5.2 billion, the Dublin-based drugmaker' s biggest acquisition yet, as it seeks to strengthen its position in the lucrative field of medicines for rare diseases.

Shire shares were down 3.9 percent at the close in New York, ending at $209.10.

