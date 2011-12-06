As November performance numbers roll in it is clear John Paulson will go down as the hedge fund industry's biggest and best-known loser in 2011.

Despite notching some gains in October as the market rallied, his fund Paulson & Co was down again in several funds last month.

John Paulson's main Advantage Fund LP sank more than 3 percent in November, according to a person familiar with the numbers. Yearly losses for the fund are hovering at about 32 percent, making the one-time industry leader one of its current worst performers.

The riskier version of that fund, the Paulson Advantage Plus portfolio, fell even more, dropping almost 4 percent in November. This leaves the portfolio off roughly 47 percent for the year to date.

With November being another poor month for Paulson, the firm is highly likely to end the year with heavy losses after the manager bet wrong on an economic recovery and stocked his portfolios with financial stocks.

He has since apologized and set out to reduce the risk, investors said.

After the S&P 500 stock index surged in October, providing some relief for hobbling hedge funds, the $2 trillion (1.3 trillion pounds) industry slid again last month as the unresolved debt crisis in Europe continued to whipsaw markets. A Bank of America Merrill Lynch hedge fund index lost 1.02 percent through November 23, while the broader stock market declined by 7.3 percent over the same period. A late rally, however, meant the index was down only 0.5 percent at the end of the month.

Paulson's merger arbitrage fund was one of the better-performing portfolios last month. Still, it was essentially flat and year-to-date losses in that fund are over 9 percent. The Paulson Recovery fund also failed to make up ground and dropped almost 4 percent in November.

However, the Paulson Gold fund did rise in November by 1.3 percent. The portfolio is up 11 percent year-to-date.

It has been an ugly year for Paulson, who before 2011 was best known for prescient bets on the subprime mortgage crisis and gold, which earned him billions. But this year he bet big on a U.S. economic recovery that has failed to materialize.

Despite a horrible year, the firm received gross redemption requests of less than 8 percent of the firm's total assets at the end of October.

A spokesman for Paulson & Co, Armel Leslie, declined to comment.